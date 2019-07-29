BOONE — No one was hurt when a truck lost its brakes and crashed into the side of a brick house on Old U.S. 421 South the morning of Monday, July 29.
According to Sgt. Dennis O'Neal of Boone Police, around 11:38 a.m., a driver of a white Chevrolet, William Dean Ward, 45, of Boone, turned into a driveway located at 375 Old U.S. 421 South – former home of Aunt Pymm’s Table Antiques and owned by Pam and Jerry Williamson – avoiding a pair of vehicles, going through the driveway, turning left through a garden surrounding the house and crashing into the side of the brick structure. The truck narrowly missed a propane tank.
O’Neal said the only damage to the house was a broken window and light damage to the bricks. The front of the truck was totaled, which O’Neal valued around $6,000.
The driver and house occupants were uninjured, and Ward was cited for improper equipment, O'Neal said.
