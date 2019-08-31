At 4:57 a.m. on Aug. 31, Blowing Rock Fire and Rescue and Watauga Medics responded to a call about an injured hiker near Trout Lake.
Fire Chief Kent Graham says that there was a group of campers near the lake, and a male of the group climbed a tree around 4 a.m. and shifted his weight onto a dead branch. The individual fell around 30 feet and suffered from back pain and general discomfort after his fall.
Blowing Rock Fire and Rescue was able to successfully maneuver its rescue ATV to retrieve the injured man, who was then transported to the proper medical facility via Watauga Medics.
