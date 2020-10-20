BOONE — Following a presentation of Downtown Boone Development Association recommendations on Oct. 15, the Boone Town Council directed staff to develop options for regulating food trucks in Boone. In reaction, more than 2,400 people have signed an online petition supporting food trucks downtown.
The DBDA is a group that represents downtown businesses and property owners who are in the town’s downtown tax district (municipal service district or MSD).
After a survey about food trucks was sent to downtown businesses and a number of food truck operators, the DBDA board discussed the survey responses in March and unanimously voted to recommend to the town council that the DBDA is not supportive of food trucks in downtown on a regular basis; that the DBDA is supportive of food trucks being invited to downtown for special events; that the DBDA is supportive of keeping opportunities open for downtown restaurants during events; and that the DBDA would like to limit the spaces where food trucks are allowed.
Survey respondents opposed to food trucks in downtown Boone pointed to the costs of operating a brick-and-mortar business, including the town’s MSD tax, and characterized food trucks as unfair competition.
“There are all kinds of expenses for businesses downtown that food trucks are not required to fund. This means that businesses in downtown Boone are actually funding them indirectly,” one respondent said.
“Restaurants downtown make a significant investment to be downtown and pay both property and MSD taxes, so as much as we like food trucks, they need to be limited to special events and not be direct competition to restaurants who have high overhead costs,” another respondent said.
Survey respondents in favor of food trucks downtown said that they provide more affordable food options and add to the vibrancy of downtown: “Food trucks add interest to the street life of a town and food options that are often faster and less expensive than sit-down restaurant meals,” one respondent said.
In February 2019, the council passed code language banning food trucks from operating on town-owned property, including town parking spaces and lots. (Exemptions can be provided for special events, such as street festivals.)
However, in meeting materials presented to the council, Boone Downtown Development and Parking Coordinator Lane Moody noted that there has been an increase in food trucks on private property in the MSD, which led the DBDA to take up the matter in February. Town staff had also asked for DBDA input due to requests for building modifications to accommodate food trucks.
Moody said she never felt like the DBDA discussion was anti-food truck and that DBDA members generally would like to provide occasional opportunities for them in the downtown area.
Although the DBDA board’s recommendations were set to go before the council in March, the cancellation of the March meeting due to COVID-19 resulted in the matter being placed on hold for several months. The town revived the issue when Chelsea Jackson of the downtown restaurant Howard Station asked about regulations on food trucks on Oct. 13, the first night of the council’s October monthly meeting. The matter was then placed on the agenda for the Oct. 15 meeting.
Craig Jennings of Smokin J’s BBQ spoke during the public comment period of the meeting, asking the council to table the matter until a discussion could be held with all parties. Jennings noted that Smokin J’s rents the property on King Street where the food truck operates.
“My goal when I started a business here in town was to be an active member of the community, a positive influence and bring a form of service that I didn’t see being offered in downtown Boone,” Jennings said.
A petition on the website Change.org started by Marlo Jennings called “Save Local Business!” stated that the DBDA was proposing banning food trucks from downtown Boone and requested that the Boone Town Council identify areas of the downtown district as appropriate for food trucks, as well as allow business owners within the district to offer privately owned parking spaces to food trucks at their discretion. As of Oct. 20, 2,437 people had signed the petition.
Following an outcry on social media, Howard Station posted on its Facebook page on Oct. 15, stating, “To be clear, our stance is this: the town of Boone should have consistent ordinances regarding food trucks, they should set clear parameters for what they allow, and communicate this with all downtown business owners. Our stance is NOT, and never has been, that Smokin J’s should go out of business.”
Moody emphasized that if the town council does choose to move forward with any of the options that are presented to them, there will be a drafting of an ordinance, a public hearing and recommendations from the Boone Planning Commission.
Kayla Lasure contributed reporting to this article.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.