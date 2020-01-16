BOONE — The Boone Town Council hopes to meet with the Watauga County Board of Commissioners to discuss ideas of how to address downtown parking needs while also saving a structure that is said to be historic.
The fate of the Turner Law Office building, also known as the Oscar and Suma Hardin House, has been a topic of discussion among officials for about a year. With the structures on the property to potentially be demolished later this spring, the town council is hoping to reach a solution with the county that may end in a different result.
“I feel strongly that if there is a way for us to save this house … that we should discuss that,” said Council Member Sam Furgiuele during a Jan. 14 meeting. “If they’re still willing to meet, I would be happy to meet with them.”
The county purchased the property in November 2018 with plans to remove structures from the site to make way for courthouse and county building parking. The town council discussed the matter the following month and subsequently sent a letter to the county requesting it reconsider the removal of the building.
Since that time, various proposals for what should happen to the Turner building have been discussed. In February 2019, the potential of a county-town property swap or partnership on a parking facility to save the house was discussed during a Boone Historic Preservation Commission meeting. During early fall last year, representatives from the town and county met to discuss options.
From that point, it is unclear what communication was had between the two government bodies. In December, historical consultant Eric Plaag approached the commissioners after they voted to surplus the building for demolition or any future sale. At that meeting, county officials stated they had reached out to the town several times with options of what to do with the Turner building — such as offering to move it for the town — with no response. Commissioner Perry Yates added that the county had made multiple attempts to meet with the town in open session.
“If these were offered to us … I sure missed it,” Furgiuele said on Jan. 14.
Plaag conveyed the county’s sentiments to the town council members, saying that “clearly there is a breakdown of communication.” Plaag said he had sent an email to council members as well as county officials with proposals of the house remaining on site and a parking deck to be built in an alternative location, or the house being moved to other suggested sites.
“If a proposal was made publicly to encourage a joint public session or a public something of some sort … with both the commissioners and the council present, that might be a productive way of actually starting a dialogue rather than this weird impasse that exists and that I don’t understand,” Plaag said.
Furgiuele said he thinks the county should consider the possibility of using the county-owned surface lot at the intersection of Queen and Water streets to build a parking deck (that would need town approval), or to discuss the idea of the town and county working cooperatively for a parking deck at the town-owned Queen Street lot.
While it has been proposed that the town could purchase and move the Turner building, Furgiuele did not agree that those were good options. He said he was unsure how the house could be moved without damaging the structure, and also did not advise the purchase of the house.
“I’m not against any solution to try to save it, but to me that wouldn’t be my first choice,” Furgiuele said. “The ideal solution is not for the town to become the owner of another house.”
Commissioner Larry Turnbow in December questioned the “historic” nature of the building, since it had been added onto. Mayor Rennie Brantz asked Plaag about the structure’s historical significance at the January meeting. Plaag said that the building had significance in two areas — one in relation to the evolution of the settlement and development of downtown Boone, and the other in its architecture as it is an “unusual” style for Boone.
Plaag added that the HPC considers the house to be a contributing resource for its mission of creating the Downtown Boone Historic District. The changes made to the building, including the addition of vinyl siding, currently make the house ineligible for listing on the National Register of Historic Places. But these changes are reversible if a party was interested in doing so, and the house is still a possibility to be given a historic landmark designation, Plaag said.
“I think it’s worth noting that in the downtown area, it’s one of only three remaining architecturally significant residential properties in a downtown area that used to have more than a dozen ... during the height of its development,” Plaag said. “The other two being the Linney House and the Jones House.”
Plaag referenced recent community “outrage” with news of a historic house across from Tweestie being torn down for the development of a gas station.
“I believe very strongly that if this house were to disappear, there would be outrage from many of the older families of Watauga County and of Boone that another piece of their history, in the case of the Turner House, has vanished from the landscape,” Plaag said. “Especially if the outcome is … let’s build a parking deck.”
Town Manager John Ward indicated that he would communicate with the county about a meeting. The commissioners are scheduled for their next meeting on Jan. 21.
