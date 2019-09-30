BOONE — To expand and protect parks in Boone, the town announced on Sept. 30 that it has agreed to purchase 2.95 acres adjacent to the existing Daniel Boone Park located at Horn in the West Drive from the Winkler family.
At the 2019 Boone Town Council retreat, the council identified the expansion and protection of parks as a main priority. The heavily wooded property it agreed to purchase is located adjacent to the Strawberry Hill Arboretum in Daniel Boone Park, and will be combined with the existing park property for a total of 34.20 acres. The total purchase price approved by the town council is $200,000, according to the town.
Daniel Boone Park is one of Boone’s cultural and natural gems, the town said. Situated at the top of Horn in the West Drive, the park offers visitors special events, stunning views and a number of family-friendly activities. The current 31.25-acre park was purchased in 1957 by the town of Boone from James B. and Carrie W. Winkler to be used for recreation, education and historical purposes.
The property is home to the Southern Appalachian Historical Association’s Horn in the West (the nation’s longest-running Revolutionary War outdoor dramas) and Hickory Ridge — a living history museum and cabins.
From May to November, the Watauga County Farmer’s Market offers up local produce, food, music and crafts in the park on Saturdays. The park also hosts the Daniel Boone Native Gardens — a project of the Garden Club of North Carolina Inc. — which contains an outstanding collection of native trees, shrubs and wildflowers. Adjacent to Daniel Boone Park is Jaycee Park, which provides a playground and picnic shelters.
"The Boone Town Council is excited about this new park property addition and encourages citizens, students and visitors to get outside and explore our in-town cultural and natural treasures," a statement form the town said.
