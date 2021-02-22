BOONE — The town of Boone announced on Feb. 16 that it had officially filed the Bolick property/New River conservation easement protecting 30.286 acres of town-owned property along the South Fork of the New River.
The easement — filed on Jan. 21 — is in partnership with the North Carolina Land and Water Fund and will protect the property in perpetuity, while allowing for natural riparian restoration, enhanced wildlife habitat, promotion of clean water and passive recreation.
The town of Boone purchased the 53.8 acre Bolick Farm — a former dairy farm — in March 2016 for use as a future Municipal Services Complex to house a new consolidated facility for the Boone Police Department, 911 Emergency Communications Department, Public Works Department, Planning and Inspections Department and a fourth fire station as well as to protect the valuable river front property.
The property is located on U.S. 421 on the east side of Boone, and was purchased by the town purchased for $4.7 million.
In 2018 and in 2019, the town of Boone partnered with Watauga County, New River Conservancy, Hollar and Greene Produce and NCLWF to restore the stream banks along the property boundary with the South Fork New River. Phase 1 consisted of 2,800 linear feet of stream bank and river restoration with NCLWF funding of $400,000, NRCS funding of $233,085, a donation of the easement by Watauga County and an easement donation by Hollar and Greene. The total value of Phase 1 was $823,841.
Phase 2, which is currently under construction, consists of an additional 1,700 linear feet of stream bank and river restoration with the town of Boone providing $100,000 for the cost as well as the 30.286 acre easement, NCCWMTF funding $285,000 and Watauga County funding $100,000 for a total Phase 2 value of $1,015,214.
When completed a total of 4,500 linear feet of stream bank and river buffer will be restored, and $1,839,055 will have been invested in protecting the environment and water quality at this location. Additionally, more than 56 percent of the town-owned property will be protected by the conservation easement.
