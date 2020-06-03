BOONE — The town of Boone has canceled its Fourth of July parade and evening fireworks display at Clawson-Burnley Park due to concerns related to COVID-19, it announced on June 3.
"With uncertainties about the spreading of the virus over the next month, the need for adequate planning time and issues surrounding proper social distancing and precautions for large events, the town of Boone has decided to err on the side of caution for these events," it said.
"While we are disappointed to cancel this year's traditional Independence Day celebrations, the safety of our citizens and visitors takes top priority," said Mayor Rennie Brantz.
The town of Boone has also canceled the first month of Summer Concerts on the Lawn at the Jones House, which was scheduled to start on June 4. The remainder of the summer concerts are still to be determined.
For the most recent updates on town of Boone activities, as well as the town's response to COVID-19, visit www.townofboone.net or call (828) 268-6200.
