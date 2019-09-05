BOONE — A Todd woman has died from injuries sustained following a motorcycle collision with a truck in the area of East King Street near Forest Hill Drive on Sept. 3.
“Mary Jo Shane, 66, of Big Hill Road, was found unresponsive at the scene,” a statement from Boone Police’s Sgt. Geoff Hayes stated. “She was flown to Johnson City Medical Center, where she passed away from injuries sustained in the collision. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Ms. Shane.”
The call came in at 2:49 p.m. on Sept. 3, the release stated. According to Boone Police Officer Steven Mueck, Shane was driving her 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle, and it collided with the rear end of a stationary 2010 Toyota Tacoma truck — driven by Vinh Nguyen, 61, of North Wilkesboro — while going approximately 30 mph.
Hayes said Shane died in the afternoon of Sept. 4, roughly a day following the incident.
Mueck said the motorcycle then flipped and Shane was ejected from the motorcycle. She was flown by WINGS to Johnson City Medical Center.
