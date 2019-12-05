TODD — A 45-year-old woman from Todd was arrested and charged with felony trafficking methamphetamine on Dec. 1 after allegedly possessing more than 28 grams but less than 200 grams of methamphetamine, according to her warrant for arrest.
Wendy Melissa Miller, of 2251 Longhope Road, Todd, was given a $50,000 bond, and was released on bond the next day. Officials with the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office stated that 28 to 200 grams is the statutory range for the trafficking charge, and declined to comment on the exact amount of methamphetamine Miller reportedly possessed as to not compromise the case.
This is not the first time Miller has received a drug-related charge.
According to court records, she was convicted in April 2004 of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia; felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of immediate precursor chemical with intent to manufacture and manufacturing a schedule II controlled substance in January 2005; felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession of marijuana up to a half of an ounce in April 2011; felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia in 2013; and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia in 2017.
For the most recent charge, Miller was given a Jan. 3 court date.
