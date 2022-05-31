BOONE — Straightforward and candid, you might think Edward Graham is a career military officer. And you would be right — and then some.
Vice President of Operations for Samaritan's Purse, Graham served as the keynote speaker on May 30 for a Memorial Day ceremony hosted by the High Country chapter of the Military Officers Association of America, in the center of Boone Mall. Those participating and witnessing the event were estimated at more than 300 in number.
Born and raised in Watauga County as the youngest of three sons, Graham attended Blowing Rock School before Watauga High School. His father is Franklin Graham, who leads Samaritan's Purse and his grandfather is the late Billy Graham.
Graham told the crowd that after playing soccer while enrolled at Liberty University as a freshman, he felt called to live out his dream of being a Ranger in the U.S. Army. After receiving an appointment to the United States Military Academy at West Point, he earned his college degree and was accepted into the U.S. Army Rangers.
There was nothing in the way of hesitation by Graham in weaving war stories from his multiple deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan to get across his faith message as a Christian. Now retired as a Ranger, including as a battalion commander, Graham spoke of the pain in hearing a friend or former classmate's call sign broadcast as killed in action. He remembered the first serviceman killed under his command.
He said among the hardest things he has ever had to do is call on the wife or parents of a soldier killed in service, at one point recalling, "You are supposed to not touch the family member, but she fell into my arms, sobbing."
Many veterans are reluctant to talk about their years of service. Many refuse to talk at all about their experiences in combat.
Not Graham. He spoke of a battle where his command position was between the enemy and his mortar emplacements behind him.
"We were close enough to the enemy positions that you could at times hear them talking on their radios," said Graham. "I called our (mortar commander) and asked if the base of his mortar was stable, secure. Because if it isn't, when that mortar is fired the slightest movement of the base can send the round (off target). That puts nearby friendly forces at risk — including, if they are short, they could hit our command position. And I wouldn't be with you today."
Graham said the mortar officer was confident in his base. "Sir, you give me the coordinates of where you want this and I will hit it," the mortar officer replied. And he did.
Graham used that story as an allegory for a person's spiritual journey: the importance of having a strong base. Surrendering oneself to God and Jesus Christ is an important step toward strengthening that base, Graham said.
After 16 years as a Ranger, Graham felt another calling: to return to Boone, working with his father at Samaritan's Purse beginning in 2018.
It was a poignant, meaningful ceremony for the many retired military officers, service men and women, their families, and many appreciative citizens thankful for the veterans' service and sacrifice. Attendees included veterans of not just Iraq and Afghanistan, but the Vietnam War, the Korean Conflict and World War II, as well as various auxiliary organizations, elected state and local officials, and law enforcement representatives.
Doug May, the president of the High Country Chapter of MOAA, reported that the organization — which started in 2004 — now has 50 members. Its mission is to conduct any activities that support veterans or active duty military personnel. May explained that he was a pilot in the U.S. Marine Corps in the late 1960s and early 1970s.
A highlight of the ceremony were performances of various patriotic-themed songs by the Watauga Community Band directed by Steve Frank. For the playing of all the military service songs, Frank took the microphone to announce each service before its song was played and longtime band leader Billy Ralph Winkler took the conductor's baton.
A poignant moment toward the end was a narration and demonstration of how the American flag is folded at military funerals and what each fold represents. The demonstration was conducted by members of American Legion Post 130.
The presentation of colors was conducted by the Watauga High School Marine Corps Junior ROTC.
