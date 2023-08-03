ACSO logo
NEWLAND — Multiple agencies responded to a law enforcement issue on Thursday, Aug. 3, in Avery County, in an area near Newland off Hickory Nut Gap Road that was still active as of Thursday night, as multiple units from Watauga and surrounding counties were assisting with the incident.

According to emergency officials, Hickory Nut Gap Road was blocked off as of Thursday evening at Newland Presbyterian Church on the Newland side as well as at Sam Brewer Road on the Banner Elk side of the road, and Avery County Sheriff's Office is running command of the scene and incident. The Watauga County SHeriff's Office confirmed they had officers on scene assisting. 

  

