BOONE — A new looking Watauga County Board of Education met Monday, Dec. 14, for a short meeting discussing appointments, lighting and the state of the schools.
The meeting saw two new members join the board. Jason Cornett and Marshall Ashcraft replaced the outgoing Ron Henries and Brenda Reese, while Steve Combs was reelected to the board.
Rather than a traditional swearing-in ceremony for the new board members, all of whom were using a video call to join remotely, they joined the board through the legal means. There will be a swearing-in ceremony at the January meeting, according to Superintendent Scott Elliott.
“We’ve had just about everything you can imagine be a drive-thru in 2020 and we’ve even had drive-thru affidavit signings,” Elliott remarked.
The first order of business was to elect a new board chairman and vice chairman. Board member Jay Fenwick nominated Gary Childers for the role, pointing to Childers’ experience in education and charitable activities, as well as his reputation in the community. Childers’ nomination was the only one put forward, and was unanimously approved.
“First of all to Dr. Fenwick, thank you for making me sound so good,” Childers said. “To my fellow board members, it means so much to me that you feel like I can do this adequately and it’s an honor to accept the position. I look forward to a lot of help from your collective wisdom, experience and expertise.”
For vice chairman, Cornett nominated Combs, pointing to his leadership and long experience on the board. Once again, the nomination was the only one and unanimously approved.
“In my 14 years being on the board, I’ve been vice chairman several different times,” Combs said. “I’ve been on every committee that the school system has at some point and time.”
Student representatives Haleigh Lawson and Isabella Sibaja gave their reports, noting most students were busy preparing for exams. Sibaja said teachers are seeking feedback from students through Google Forms to better prepare for the spring semester. They also thanked the nursing and custodial staff for their hard work in keeping the semester going amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Among the items on the consent agenda was a memorandum of understanding between the school system and the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office regarding school resource officers. Elliott called the MOU “substantially identical” to previous ones, with one change. Previously, the SRO at Watauga High School was provided by the Boone Police Department, but it will now be a member of the WCSO.
Elsewhere was the approval of a contract for LINQ, the school system’s financial software provider. The company has worked with the school system for more than 20 years, according to a memorandum from Finance Officer Ly Marze, and the new contract will be for five years and a total cost of $101,700. The new contract brings down the monthly rate, and saves $11,300 over the life of it compared to the previous contract.
The board also had a contract with Torrence Sports Lighting to approve, allowing TSL to replace the lighting at the WHS Stadium. According to Elliott, the school system spent “quite a bit of money in the last fiscal year replacing bulbs,” and the new lights would be LED. The total cost of the project for installation would be $181,168.94. Elliott noted the school system is working with the town to find if there are any potential ordinance issues for the project, but there were none he was aware of at the time.
While Fenwick had some questions and wanted clarification on certain items, no objections were made to the consent agenda. The board unanimously approved the consent agenda before heading to board comments.
All members of the board expressed their optimism for the future of the new board, noting the strong working relationship many of them already had. Ashcraft and Cornett took the opportunity to thank the board for welcoming them and expressed their gratitude for their new positions.
The meeting was adjourned just after 7 p.m.; the next meeting of the Watauga County Board of Education will be Monday, Jan. 11, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.