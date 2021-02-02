JEFFERSON — Sheriff B. Phil Howell recently announced the sentencing of three individuals for their involvement in a methamphetamine trafficking ring that operated in Ashe, Watauga and Caldwell counties and was investigated, in part, by authorities in Ashe and Watauga.
On Thursday, Jan. 28, U.S. District Judge Kenneth D. Bell handed down sentences ranging from 10 years to 12 years to the following defendants:
Christy Lee Latham, 43, of West Jefferson, was sentenced to 12 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release. Latham pleaded guilty to methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy and distribute and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Latham’s sentence was enhanced due to her violation of her conditions of supervised release for a prior federal methamphetamine trafficking conviction.
Joshua Dean Lipford, 33, of Trade, Tenn., was sentenced to 11 years and six months in prison and five years of supervised release. Lipford pleaded guilty to methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy.
Chasty Elaine Hinson Stallings, 40, of Morganton, was sentenced to 10 years in prison and five years of supervised release. Stallings pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and one count of possession of firearm by felon.
In September 2019, Stallings was a part of a methamphetamine trafficking ring operating in Caldwell County and elsewhere. During the course of the investigation Stallings was found in possession of 730 grams of 97.9 percent pure methamphetamine and a firearm. The investigation found that, between February and March 2020 — in Ashe and Watauga counties, and elsewhere — law enforcement seized more than 750 grams of methamphetamine with a street value of $63,750, and a purity greater than 94 percent from Arnold, Latham and Lipford.
This case is the result of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force Operation “Dixie Crystal.” According to court documents, since 2015, more than 220 individuals have been prosecuted as a result of the Dixie Crystal investigation. Court records show that the drug trafficking organizations involved have trafficked methamphetamine worth millions of dollars. During the course of the investigation, law enforcement seized far in excess of 100 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, $1,000,000 in U.S. currency and other assets, and dozens of firearms.
U.S. Attorney Andrew Murray, of the Western District of North Carolina, recognized the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson Police Department, Boone Police Department, Watauga County Sheriff’s Office and others in an announcement released Jan. 29.
“Our narcotics detectives are always out there quietly working on cases in Ashe County and in areas that impact Ashe," said ACSO Chief Deputy Danny Houck. “We can rarely tell you what they’re doing, so it is especially rewarding to see results like these sentences that were handed down today.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.