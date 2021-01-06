BAKERSVILLE — Three incumbent District Court judges for the 24th Judicial District were sworn in at the Mitchell County Courthouse on Jan. 1 by Superior Court Judge Greg Horne.
The 24th Judicial District comprises Avery, Madison, Mitchell Watauga and Yancey counties. Ted McEntire from Mitchell County, Hal Harrison from Mitchell County and Reecca Eggers-Gryder from Watauga County were all sworn in.
For more information on N.C. court officials, visit www.nccourts.gov/learn/court-officials.
