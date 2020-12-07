BOONE — With the outgoing of one member and the swearing in of two incumbents and one new seat, the Watauga County Board of Commissioners had its first meeting as a new board on Dec. 7.
Incumbents John Welch and Charlie Wallin were sworn in to maintain their seats on the board. Carrington Pertalion was welcomed to her first meeting as a commissioner, completing the now all Democratic board. Welch was reappointed to his role as chairman; Billy Kennedy was reappointed to the vice-chairman position.
Outgoing Commissioner Perry Yates was presented with a proclamation for his eight years of service on the boar after being first elected in 2012. The proclamation stated that Yates administrated the spirit of public service during his eight years by serving on the AppHealthCare Board, Cooperative Extension Advisory Leadership Board, Economic Development Commission, Watauga County Fire Commission, EMS Advisory Committee and Project on Aging Advisory Committee.
"He always makes the wellbeing and protection of Watauga County citizens his utmost priority," stated the proclamation.
Yates said that the members he has worked with while on the board have tried to set aside their political parties lines to "do what’s best for all, not politics, but what was best for the people of this county." He urged the board to continue to do so going forward.
The newly slated board chose to change the regularly scheduled meeting times going forward. The board will continue to meet the first and third Tuesdays of the month, however, the board will now meet at 5:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday. This is a change from the previous 8:30 a.m. meeting time for the first monthly meeting. The second monthly meeting time will stay the same, with meeting continuing to be at 5:30 p.m. on the third Tuesday.
Additionally, the board voted for its Educational Planning Committee — consisting of Welch and Commissioner Charlie Wallin — to meet with representatives from Watauga County Schools. County Manager Deron Geouque said the county recently solicited requests for quotes for architectural services for the proposed new Valle Crucis Elementary School.
The board approved Welch and Wallin to meet with WCS Superintendent Scott Elliott, and potentially a few Watauga Board of Education members, to review the proposals to make a recommendation to the commissioners for the selection of a project architect.
The discussion of reopening plans for the Watauga Community Recreation Center as it related to allowing the Watauga High School swim team was tabled during the commissioners' Nov. 17 meeting. The discussion was not picked back up during the Dec. 7 meeting.
County Manager Deron Geouque said county staff are waiting to make a decision about opening the rec center until after the scheduled expiration of Gov. Roy Cooper's Executive Order 180 on Dec. 11, and to see if more restrictions are forthcoming. The board's next meeting is Dec. 22.
