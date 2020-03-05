Boone, NC (28607)

Today

Windy with occasional snow showers. High 38F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with on and off snow showers during the evening. Low around 25F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.