BOONE — WAMY (Watauga, Avery, Mitchell and Yancey Counties) Community action partnered with Networking Today International-High Country Connect for the third annual Santa for Seniors Brunch on Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. inside Cupcrazed Cakery.
Brittany Luxton, WAMY’s finance director, won the event’s 50/50 raffle and donated her winnings back to the organization.
“I knew coming here that if I won, I wanted to donate the money,” Luxton said.
Santa for Seniors is her favorite program, she said. In addition to the raffle, NTi and WAMY accepted donations of newly purchased items such as socks, blankets, winter accessories and word puzzle books at the event for seniors in the High Country.
“Just giving (seniors) a gift bag, when you see, the look on their faces it’s amazing,” Luxton said.
Luxton said the elderly — often an overlooked population — are her favorite people to work with. The same is true for Heather Ayers, another guest at Thursday’s event.
“My soft spot is for the elderly and I think particularly this time of year there’s a lot of isolation, so I wanted to come here and offer my support,” Ayers said.
Melissa Soto, executive director at WAMY, said the feedback and continued support of people, like the one’s at Santa for Seniors, allows the organization to create new services and programs that benefit the community’s most vulnerable populations. She encouraged guests to fill out WAMY’S community needs assessment, which continues to be a great resource in understanding the needs of seniors in the area.
DJ Karl Mohr of More Fun Entertainment shuffled holiday tunes, occasionally giving the mic to the event’s sponsors, which included Boone Police Department, Mast General Store, Peak Insurance Group, AARP Mountain Region, GoPostal of Boone, Cupcrazed Cakery and the Watauga County Sheriff’s Department.
Established in 1964, WAMY is a Community Action Agency and was the first human-service non-profit to come to the High Country’s four-county area. WAMY’s mission is to partner with families and communities to provide the disadvantaged the support they need to become self-sufficient. WAMY conducts a community needs assessment every three years and programs are designed according to the needs of the community. Currently WAMY has four programs- Youth Development, Food & Nutrition, Housing & Energy, and Total Family Development. To learn more or donate visit wamycommunityaction.org.
