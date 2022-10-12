HIGH COUNTRY — More than 200 guests attended The Denim Ball hosted by the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation on Thursday, Sept. 15, at Moses H. Cone Memorial Park. The event surpassed its previous fundraising record, garnering $240,000 in support for continuing improvements at Moses and Bertha Cone’s former 3,500-acre estate.

“It was truly special to share an evening with so many people who cherish the estate and recognize that its future can hold so much more,” said Jordan Calaway, Chief Development Officer for the Foundation. “Their outstanding commitment means we can continue a strong tradition of stewardship for this Parkway gem.”

