JEFFERSON — After a manhunt lasting more than 24 hours, two suspects wanted in questioning related to an armed robbery were apprehended by Jefferson Police Department officer Kevin Richardson, Tuesday, July 30, just before noon.
According to the Boone Police Department, Jaheim Hicks, 18, and Aziz Felder, 19 — addresses for the two were unknown as of presstime — allegedly robbed a Circle K at the intersection of U.S. 421 and Bamboo Road in Boone at 2 a.m. Monday, July 29. They then allegedly fled the scene in a maroon Chevrolet Malibu, which had previously been reported stolen in Yadkin County.
The car’s location was picked up near the Dollar General in Jefferson, when the vehicle wrecked and the pair fled on foot, according to the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office.
ACSO officer Randy Lewis said the two men were found walking along Wade Bare Road in Jefferson, not far from the scene of the wreck. He said Richardson recognized them, interviewed them and brought them in. Lewis added that Felder and Hicks were tired and hungry, and didn’t show any resistance.
Ashe County Sheriff B. Phil Howell said he was happy the manhunt was over and that nobody was harmed.
“The most important thing to me was the safety of everybody,” Howell said, specifically pointing to the safety of homeowners in the area and the citizens of the county. “Our number one priority was bringing those two suspects in safely for our officers and safely for them. It’s reassuring that everybody has done a good job.”
Howell commended Richardson for his actions, saying it was a “blessing” that he was able to identify Felder and Hicks and bring them in.
ACSO Chief Deputy Danny Houck echoed Howell’s sentiments on the safety of everyone involved.
Found in the men’s possession were a hatchet and a knife, but an airsoft pistol was found near the car, which is believed to be what they used in the robbery, according to Lewis.
Howell said the full list of charges and the jurisdiction of some of those is still undetermined as of presstime. He added that he and Houck have sat down with U.S. marshals to go over things, but there is a lot to go through. Houck said it would realistically take “a couple of days” to get everything sorted out.
According to BPD Lt. Chris Hatton, both Hicks and Felder are each likely to be charged with one count of felony armed robbery and one count of felony conspiracy to commit armed robbery. He said that the department had not officially issued the charges as of presstime, but believed that it would happen soon.
Logan Parks, Luke Weir and Kayla Lasure contributed additional reporting to this story.
