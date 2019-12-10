Boone, NC (28607)

Today

Windy with rain showers this evening, changing to snow showers overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%..

Tonight

Windy with rain showers this evening, changing to snow showers overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%.