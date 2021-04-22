BOONE — Climate activist group Sunrise Boone wants U.S. Rep. Virginia Foxx (R – District 5) to sign the Good Jobs For All Pledge.
On April 7, Sunrise Boone rallied in front of Foxx’s Boone office to call for her to sign the pledge. The rally was part of a national effort by the movement to call on President Joe Biden and local representatives to sign the pledge.
The pledge calls for elected officials to create legislation that guarantees good jobs for all, and “invests $10 trillion over the next decade to create millions of union jobs addressing the crises of climate change, economic inequality and systemic racism, and puts money into the hands of people and communities, not the wealthy few,” according to the Sunrise Movement.
The Sunrise Movement is a youth led climate movement created in 2017 to stop climate change. The movement has over 400 hubs across America including Sunrise Boone.
“Essentially, we’re fighting for the Green New Deal,” said Skye-Anne Tschoepe, hub coordinator for Sunrise Boone and student at Appalachian State University.
The Green New Deal is a plan that moves American society to 100 percent clean and renewable energy by 2030. The Green New Deal solution calls for achieving a net-zero of greenhouse gas emissions and create millions of high paying jobs. More information on the Green New Deal can be found at tinyurl.com/pkn6v2cc.
Before the rally, Sunrise Boone sent Foxx a letter calling for her to sign the pledge, which Foxx responded to in an email that morning.
“As someone who was raised in extreme poverty, I certainly understand the challenges for persons who are unable to find work, and I am pleased to have an opportunity to work on these issues as Republican Leader of the House Committee on Education and Labor, which has jurisdiction over workforce development programs,” Foxx wrote in her reply. “Promoting job creation and workforce development have always been major priorities for me during my tenure in Congress.”
Foxx mentioned efforts to address the economic problems caused by COVID-19 including H.R. 8038, which Foxx said streamlines government bureaucracy during the COVID-19 pandemic and future pandemics in order to help Americans recover from the economic downturn. She also mentioned that she was an original cosponsor of H.R. 7923, the Pandemic Recovery Enforcement Flexibility Act of 2020, and H.R. 7922, the Pandemic Regulatory Cost Relief Act of 2020.
Foxx said both of those bills would provide regulatory relief in order to jumpstart the economy, especially for small businesses and their employees.
Foxx also mentioned H.R. 803, the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act, which she said provides steps needed to help educate individuals for in-demand jobs while cutting 15 wasteful federal programs. That law was signed into law in 2015 by President Barack Obama.
“Please know that I have duly noted your request that I sign the ‘Good Jobs for All Pledge,’” Foxx said in her response. “You do not mention specific legislation that addresses your concerns about job creation, but if there is a particular bill that interests you, please let me know. Rest assured that I will keep your thoughts in mind should the House consider relevant legislation in the future.”
Tschoepe said she thinks the letter and the rally got Foxx’s attention, but doesn’t think Foxx will sign the pledge. The group also posted a copy of the pledge on Foxx’s office door. The group has not heard from Foxx outside of the response to their letter.
“We’re not done in Boone,” Tschoepe said. “We’re just getting started.”
More information on the Sunrise Movement can be found at www.sunrisemovement.org.
