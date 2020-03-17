VILAS — No injuries were reported after an accidental fire that was caused while cooking on March 15 at a home in Vilas.
Assistant Watauga County Fire Marshal Jay Kerley said responders received the call of a fire at a doublewide home at 9:25 p.m. at 5143 U.S. 421 North. The first fire department on scene arrived seven minutes later, according to Kerley.
Cove Creek Fire, Boone Fire, Watauga Medics, Watauga Rescue and Watauga Fire Marshal’s Office responded to the scene. The fire was controlled at 9:50 p.m.; all units cleared the scene at 11:47 p.m.
Kerley was unsure of how many people were inside the home at the time, but said everyone was able to exit the building without injury. The home sustained fire damage in the kitchen and smoke or heat damage throughout other parts of the house.
