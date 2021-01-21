SUGAR GROVE — A house is being considered a "total loss" after a fire in Sugar Grove Wednesday, Jan. 20, according to Watauga Fire Marshall Taylor Marsh.
According to Marsh, a call came in around 1:15 p.m. from a resident across the ridge who saw the smoke and flames from her home. The Cove Creek Fire Department, Beaver Dam Fire Department, Watauga Medics, Watauga Rescue and Watauga Fire Marshals Office responded to the home, located at 306 Bovine Trail. Responders were able to get the blaze under control at around 2:45 p.m., Marsh said.
The house is considered a "total loss" with the costs of the damage currently unknown, Marsh said.
Marsh said the cause and origin of the fire is currently unknown, as no one was there at the time. He added the home was primarily used as an Airbnb.
This story is developing. Check www.wataugademocrat.com for updates.
