BOONE — Snow, strong gusty winds and wind chills below zero are expected Tuesday and early Wednesday in Watauga and Ashe counties as part of a winter weather advisory issued by the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va.
The advisory goes from 4 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12 to 7 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13.
The advisory says to expect snow accumulation of 1-2 inches, mainly in the higher elevations. Wind gusts of 45-50 mph will bring wind chills to lower than -5 degrees, the advisory stated."
"Plan on slippery road conditions," the NWS stated. "The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken."
