BOONE — There will be an adoption event to give out plush animals to residents of the Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living Community on May 11.
The “Adopt-A-Thon” has been organized by The Watauga Dementia Project as part of the local group’s effort to distribute stuffed and robotic animals to dementia patients around the High Country. There will be a large selection of animals to choose from, including lambs, horses, pigs, cats and over 20 different dog breeds.
All 60+ current residents will be able to pick out their own animal, get a Polaroid picture with their new pet and also sign an “Adoption Form” to seal the deal. The event and stuffed animals are expected to be a great joy for residents who, due to COVID-19 restrictions, haven’t had much visitation over the past year. While the facility has recently loosened some restrictions, this event will not be open to the public and will still adhere to all necessary precautions to ensure everyone’s safety.
The companionship that pets offer can be of great therapeutic value to seniors and people with dementia. Deerfield Ridge has held events in the past to foster this connection with animals, most recently hosting an Easter Pet Parade where community members brought their dogs (some reluctantly wearing bunny ears) to walk around the building and meet the residents.
While owning a live pet is not a viable option for many, research shows that stuffed and robotic animals can provide a similar level of tactile comfort and familiarity for people with dementia. This concept has inspired The Watauga Dementia Project, a group sponsored by the Friends of the Western Watauga Branch Library, to acquire and distribute high-quality stuffed animals and robotic therapy pets. After seeing the incredible effects these animals can have on dementia patients, the group has made this a large focus of their mission. The Watauga Dementia Project plans to organize similar events at other interested facilities, and also wants to reach those dementia populations still living in-home.
Anyone interested in getting a stuffed animal for their loved one with dementia can message the group on their Facebook page, The Watauga Dementia Project. Followers of the page can learn more about this and other missions related to dementia and caretaker relief in the community. Contributions to the project’s continued efforts can be made through specified donations to the Friends of the Western Watauga Branch Library.
