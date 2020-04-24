BOONE — Following unanimous council approval on April 21, the town of Boone will contract with an engineering firm to develop conceptual plans for a potential three- to four-story parking deck at the site of a town-owned parking lot at 247 Queen St.
The parking capacity study and associated geotechnical exploration and recommendations will cost $22,900, according to materials presented to the Boone Town Council on April 21. The study will be completed by McGill Associates, which provides “on-call” consulting services to the town of Boone. Geotechnical engineering services will be provided by a subconsultant, ECS Southeast LLP.
The target being explored by the study is a parking structure with 200 to 300 spaces, according to meeting materials. The study is expected to take 60 days, Boone Town Manager John Ward said, and McGill has been asked to provide two alternate conceptual plans for increasing parking capacity.
The study is the result of a Feb. 24 meeting between the Boone Town Council and the Watauga County Board of Commissioners to discuss options for potentially preserving the Hardin/Turner House at 136 N. Water Street, which the county owns and had planned to demolish to make room for additional parking in the area of the Watauga County Courthouse.
After learning of the county’s plans, several Boone Town Council members and local historic preservation advocates expressed concerns about the loss of one of the downtown area’s oldest residential structures.
Historical preservation consultant Eric Plaag has said that according to his research, the house was built in June 1926 and was owned by Oscar and Suma Hardin. At the February meeting, he noted architectural characteristics of the house that he said were distinctive, such as the steeply pitched gable over the main elevation of the house, an ornate second floor window and four Tuscan columns on the porch.
“All of these elements architecturally are very unusual for Boone at this particular period of time,” Plaag said. “It’s a rare example of domestic architecture in the downtown area that still survives, and has a more refined architectural sense to it than housing like the Jones House or the Linney House.”
Watauga County Manager Deron Geouque said in February that the county could potentially donate the house to the town, with the cost that the county paid for the home to be credited toward the county’s investment in the potential parking deck. But if a parking deck is not possible at the Queen Street site, the situation would change, he said.
