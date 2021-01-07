BOONE — A 20-year-old from Stoneville was arrested Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, by the Watauga County Sheriff's Office and charged with two counts of statutory rape of a child age 15 or younger.
Mark Allen Durant, of 690 Smith Road, Stoneville was taken to the Watauga County Detention Center and issued a $250,000 secured bond, according to the WCSO.
According to the warrant for his arrest, Durant allegedly engaged in intercourse with a victim twice between July 1-31, 2020.
Durant was issued a Jan. 26 court date and is being represented by a court-appointed attorney, Garland Baker.
