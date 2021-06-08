CALDWELL — A statewide awareness campaign, called “Time for a New YOU,” launched June 7 for the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Fund that is available for eligible North Carolina community college students.
GEER provides $15 million in tuition assistance to students enrolled in short-term workforce training programs in one of North Carolina’s “Great 58” community colleges. Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute — with campuses in Hudson and Boone — is promoting the campaign so local residents can take advantage of the opportunity at CCC&TI.
The short-term programs supported by the scholarship are in high-demand fields that will lead to a state or industry-recognized credential. The ten high-demand areas are automotive, construction, emergency medical services, healthcare, information technology, aircraft maintenance, criminal justice, fire and rescue services, industrial/manufacturing and transportation.
“Our community colleges are strengthening North Carolina’s position in the global marketplace, and we will lead the state’s economic recovery,” said Thomas A. Stith III, president of the N.C. Community College System. “Our community colleges provide affordable and accessible education opportunities and produce graduates who are highly competitive candidates for hire.”
The scholarship awards up to $750, or the cost of the program — whichever is more — and can be used to help cover the cost of tuition, fees, books and supplies, credentialing tests, transportation, childcare and other costs of attendance.
Eligible students must be a North Carolina resident and currently enrolled in an eligible continuing education program or course for a minimum of 96 hours.
The list of eligible programs at Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute include: BioWorks, EMT, Electrical Lineworker, Firefighter, Furniture Institute (cutting, sewing and upholstery), HVAC, Industrial Maintenance, Machining, Massage Therapy, Mental Health Technician, Mission Critical Operations, Nurse Aide, Paramedic, Phlebotomy, Plumbing, Red Hat, Truck Driver Training, VMWare and Welding.
For details on enrolling in GEER-eligible programs at CCC&TI, visit www.cccti.edu/geer.
For more information on the statewide campaign and training options at other community colleges, visit TimeForANewYou.org.
