BOONE — Local law enforcement agencies shared how they will respond to executive order violations after N.C. Department of Public Safety Secretary Eric Hooks issued an Aug. 13 letter stating that “state and local partners must consistently and uniformly enforce the executive orders” under the North Carolina Emergency Act.
The letter states that local law enforcement play an integral role in fighting the pandemic, and that enforcement efforts against willful and repeating violators is “key to slowing the spread of the virus.” Violations of the executive orders can result in a Class 2 misdemeanor charge, according to the letter.
As Appalachian State University welcomed students back into campus residence halls on Aug. 10 and began classes Aug. 17, many community members have expressed concern with the influx of people in the area. The university’s Student Government Association stated on Aug. 12 that it had been made aware of “numerous large gatherings hosted and attended by students” which violates the state’s executive order and resolutions passed by both the Watauga County Board of Commissioners and Boone Town Council.
“Let us be unequivocally clear, actions that compromise the health of our student body and Boone community cannot and will not be tolerated,” SGA stated in the statement. “Our goal remains to assist students in avoiding sanctions by university and local authorities. This can only be accomplished by voluntary compliance with local and state regulations, but the repeated failure to rise to expectations forces us to reexamine and modify our strategy.”
Hooks’ letter highlights that venues across the state have hosted large events exceeding the mass gatherings limit during the pandemic, and that facilities that were directed to close remained open.
“These actions not only violate the provisions of the executive order, but they create public health risk and undermine our efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19,” said Hooks in his letter. “The risk of contracting and further transmitting COVID-19 is higher in gatherings where larger groups of people meet in close contact because larger gatherings are more likely to be attended by at least one person infected with COVID-19, and because a person infected with COVID-19 who attends a large gathering has the potential to infect more people. There is evidence large gatherings have led to super-spreader events as part of this pandemic.”
App State’s SGA called on the Boone Town Council, county commissioners, university officials and local law enforcement agencies to work with SGA in developing a more “robust community-wide approach” for the education and enforcement of state and local orders.
“We will continue to work with university, town and county officials, along with local health authorities to protect public health and our community’s welfare,” SGA stated.
In an Aug. 17 statement, App State Chancellor Sheri Everts stated that Appalachian State Police will assist Boone Police in monitoring for large parties, and students who are in violation will be referred to Student Conduct. She added that the university had already placed one fraternity — Delta Chi — under university interim suspension for failure to follow the Joint Council Safety Statement in regards to off-campus gatherings.
The Watauga County Sheriff’s Office takes reports of mass gatherings on a case-by-case basis, said Major Kelly Redmon. Similar with its approach to the statewide face mask mandate, he said the sheriff’s office tries to use education initially with subsequent law enforcement action if then not followed. Boone Police Lt. Shane Robbins said his department has a protocol in place to respond to large parties or events, and will issue citations for violations of the mass gathering prohibitions.
If Boone Police responds to a call of a violation of the mass gathering prohibitions, Robbins said officers will give those at the location an opportunity to disband; anyone who refuses will be charged. Robbins said the approach is based upon the guidance in Hooks’ letter.
“We are also working with Appalachian State University to deal with any mass gathering violations by students while off campus,” Robbins said. “We will report student conduct violations to the university. If we need assistance at a scene, we will request assistance from (Appalachian State Police Department) or the (Watauga County) Sheriff’s Office.“
Officers were reminded in Hook’s letter that law enforcement personnel are not authorized to enforce the face covering requirements against individual workers, customers or patrons. They are able to enforce trespassing laws or other laws if a business or organization does not allow entry to a worker, customer or patron because the person refuses to wear a face covering and also refuses to leave.
Redmon said that deputies have been monitoring exactly what Hooks’s correspondence and Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive orders have set out regarding enforcement for many months now. He added that it is rare that WCSO is requested to respond to an issue with executive order compliance, and as of Aug. 17 the department had not issued any citations.
Robbins said that Boone Police has received 48 complaints for violations, with the “overwhelming majority” concerning the lack of wearing face coverings by others since the first governor’s executive order was issued through July 31. Of the 48 complaints, 17 violations — all first-time violations — were confirmed; the parties involved were provided with the executive order in question. No violations were located for the remaining complaints. No warning citations or criminal citations have been issued, according to Robbins.
App State spokesperson Megan Hayes said faculty and staff can enlist the help of campus police if a student is in class and isn’t wearing a mask, but that calling university police should be a last resort.
"Faculty are well-equipped to handle compliance with classroom rules, and they have many options available to them short of law enforcement intervention," Hayes said.
Both Redmon and Robbins explained that personnel from both agencies respond to executive order violations with a process that begins with compliance and executive order education. This is echoed in Hooks’ letter which states that the hope is North Carolina business owners, residents and visitors will voluntarily comply the executive order requirements. Redmon said the educational approach has made the most impact causing compliance to be “fairly smooth.”
“We encourage everyone to keep to the governor’s orders, especially now that all schools have started back, and stay healthy and safe,” Redmon said.
Boone Police adopted a three-part response strategy to deal with violations when executive orders were being issued as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Robbins said. After the first educational step, the second step would be the issuance of a written warning for the violation with a third step of issuing of a criminal charge.
Robbins added that Boone Police is actively distributing cloth face masks to people when officers receive calls. Additionally, Boone Police has handed out masks to patrons at the Hunger and Health Coalition and the Hospitality House.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.