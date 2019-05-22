As end of the year testing approaches for Watauga County Schools, state and local leaders are examining the effectiveness of public school assessments and if there are better ways to approach the process.
“Assessment is a natural part of the teaching and learning cycle,” said WCS Superintendent Scott Elliott. “The question is what is the right type of assessment and how much assessment is needed to guide a student’s learning.”
The N.C. Department of Public Instruction issued a press release in January in which State Superintendent Mark Johnson listed seven steps to reduce the testing currently required for students in North Carolina’s public schools.
According to DPI, the state gathered feedback from parents and teachers using surveys. The office stated that 42,000 parents responded to the survey on testing. DPI stated that 78 percent of those who responded said their child takes too many tests. When teachers were asked in this survey what they thought of standardized testing, DPI reports that 76 percent said that North Carolina’s public school students were being tested too much.
The first task Johnson listed as a step to change testing was to reduce the amount of questions given. NCDPI Communications Director Drew Eliot stated the following end-of-grade tests were made shorter for the current year’s testing: mathematics for third and fourth grades (reduced by eight items); mathematics for fifth grade (reduced by six items); mathematics for sixth, seventh and eighth grades (reduced by seven items); science for fifth and eighth grades (reduced by 10 items); and biology end-of-course exams (reduced by 10 items). These were in addition to some of the N.C. final exams being shortened as well, Elliot said.
“You can shorten the test only to a point where you can still call it a valid test overall so that it produces a valid score,” Drew Elliot said.
Another step listed by Johnson is to reduce the amount of time students sit for a test. Drew Elliot said math EOGs for third through eighth grades, science EOGs for fifth through eighth grades and biology EOCs used to allow for three hours for testing plus an additional hour if a student needed it. This is now planned to be shortened to two hours plus an additional hour if needed.
For the 2019-20 school year, Drew Elliot said the English and reading EOG for third through eighth grade and the English 2 EOC at the high school will also move to the two-hour testing allotment with an additional hour as needed. He added that the ELA/reading EOGs were already slated to be rewritten next year, with field test items already embedded in this year’s operational test. When the state builds the new tests next year, Elliot said the state will then be able to shorten those tests.
Scott Elliott said the length of a test is determined by the scope of the curriculum being assessed and the degree of validity officials want to have in the results. The more standards there are, the longer the tests.
“I certainly agree that the tests are too long, but that’s because the state is trying to test so many standards all at once rather than assessing those standards all throughout the year with shorter assessments,” Scott Elliott said.
This is something the state is potentially looking into implementing, similar to what it currently administers with the state Read to Achieve program — a program that aims to help third-grade students who are not reading at grade level by the end of that grade. Drew Elliot explained that with Read to Achieve, students can be considered proficient if they score well on an exam or have shown proficiency on formative assessments throughout the year.
Drew Elliot added that the state would like to expand those options beyond just early grades.
Five to six years ago, some schools in the state started using adaptive testing technology to test students — rather than paper and pencil, Drew Elliot said. Depending on how a student answered a question on the online test would determine the subsequent course of questions. Instead of 100 test items to determine what a student knows, adaptive testing could do it in a more efficient way with fewer questions, he said.
This method is predominately used in lower grade levels, and Drew Elliot said DPI hopes to expand it beyond those grade levels. This would meet Johnson’s step of “using the appropriate amount of technology as a tool for students and teachers to personalize learning and eliminate tests.”
“The technology allows you to give them specific lessons to work on the things they need work on instead of what the average student in the class needs work on,” Drew Elliot said. “We want to get to a point where there is no high stakes testing.”
Watauga already utilizes the computer versions of the state tests, which Scott Elliott considers an improvement. Moving forward, he said officials need to utilize this technology to adapt assessments to each student to better determine the areas of individual student growth and achievement.
Johnson also listed changing testing policies to reduce stress at schools around testing time as a step he would like to take. Drew Elliot said that there is a series of guidelines and protocols that was developed for testing, and over time the policy manual became longer and had harsher language.
For example, he said the previous manual instructed teachers that they couldn’t give testing strategy reminders on the day of the test – such as using the process of elimination to find an answer. This is a policy item that has been changed, among others. The manual also required a proctor to be present in the room to observe the testing period. The use of proctors is now a local school system decision.
Scott Elliott agreed that testing can be stressful for both teachers and students, and said he appreciates that people take these tests seriously because “so much is riding on these results.” However, he said reforming the public school testing program should really begin with an understanding of why educators are testing in the first place. Simply changing testing policies in the manual doesn’t change anything about the implications of how tests are used by the state for school accountability, he said.
“Some state leaders continue to criticize the testing program that they actually created and require through legislation while at the same time wanting to use the test results for everything from school letter grades to teacher bonuses,” Elliott said. “If the purpose is to improve teaching and learning, then we need a different type of testing system rather than one that is driven by punitive accountability.”
“Our assessment systems have not kept up with what we know is best practice because these decisions are largely made for political and accountability purposes rather than for educational purposes. Until that changes, we are just working around the edges of the problem.”
Two other steps Johnson planned to make was to work with local leaders to reduce the number of locally required tests as well as pushing to eliminate tests not required by Washington, D.C. Drew Elliot said these are items Johnson can’t do alone, and the state needs to enlist the help of local educators as well as state legislators.
“Somehow it gets down to parents that everything is a state requirement,” Drew Elliot said. “We want to make that clear to parents and work with local leaders to say, ‘We think it’s gone far enough. You must be hearing from parents that their kids are over tested just like we are. Let’s work together on slimming this down.’”
Local leaders have largely been left out of the conversation, Scott Elliott said, but teachers and local leaders are willing to help if asked.
“What is not helpful is criticizing teachers or reducing the local formative assessments that actually provide teachers with valuable information about their students all throughout the year,” Scott Elliott said.
At the state level, Drew Elliot said DPI cannot eliminate some state-required tests as they are part of its plan mandated by federal law — the Every Student Succeeds Act. However, Elliot said Johnson had went to the state board of education and spoken to them about removing tests not required by this ESSA plan.
Scott Elliott agreed that the ESSA plan needed a “complete reboot,” and said local superintendents gave feedback on ways to minimize testing and include other measures besides tests. However, he said those suggestions did not make it into the state’s plan.
North Carolina applied for an Innovative Assessment Demonstration Authority to the U.S. Department of Education in December. Drew Elliot said with the IADA, the state has asked to have an exception from its own ESSA plan that would allow it to attempt other testing strategies — such as spacing out assessments throughout the year. USDE responded to the application in March with questions about the application, a usual and expected process, Drew Elliot said. DPI was planning to submit a response to these questions in April.
