RALEIGH — North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey issued a statement on Dec. 4 urging residents to be careful when around oxygen tanks and to never smoke when they’re nearby.
According to the N.C. Department of Insurance Office of the State Fire Marshal, 107 people have died in North Carolina fires so far this year. In 2018, a total of 135 people died in fires.
“Tragedy recently struck a Nash County family when a woman died while smoking a cigarette while using her oxygen tank,” said Causey, who is also the state fire marshal. “Portable oxygen tanks have enhanced the quality of life for many with various medical conditions. But having oxygen in your home means you need to put extra safety rules into practice.”
Causey and the National Fire Protection Association recommend the following safety tips when oxygen tanks are nearby:
- Never smoke when using an oxygen tank. There is no safe way to smoke in the home when oxygen is in use.
- Don’t burn candles, matches or wood stoves if oxygen tanks are in use in the home. Even sparking toys can ignite an oxygen source.
- Keep oxygen cylinders at least five feet from a heat source, open flames or electrical devices.
- Keep body oil, hand lotion and items containing oil and grease away from a place where oxygen tanks are in use.
- Never use aerosol sprays containing combustible materials near oxygen sources.
NCDOI stated that those using oxygen tanks may want to consider posting “No Smoking” or “No Open Flames” signs inside and outside the home to remind guests not to smoke. Oxygen saturates fabric-covered furniture, clothing, hair and bedding, making it easier for a fire to start and spread.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.