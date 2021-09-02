BOONE — The town of Boone announced on Thursday, Sept. 2, that State Farm Road and North Depot Street will be undergoing maintenance in the coming weeks.
Work on North Depot Street will begin on Saturday, Sept. 12, for milling and resurfacing. According to the town's street division, the stretch from West King Street to Queen Street will be closed nightly from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. until the project is complete.
Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 14, the bridge on State Farm Road will be closed nightly from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. for maintenance until the project is complete.
The town noted that in both cases, all construction will be weather dependent.
The town of Boone Street Division may be contacted at (828) 268-6230.
