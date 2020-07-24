BOONE — Maintenance work that began July 6 on the State Farm Road bridge continues as workers prepare to close bridge lanes intermittently through Aug. 17, and fully close it July 24-27.
The bridge is located near Furman Road and the Appalachian State University Leon Levine Hall of Health Sciences. It will be fully closed to all traffic from 7 p.m. Friday, July 24, through 6 a.m Monday, July 27. Additionally, intermittent lane closures will take place from 7 p.m.-7 a.m. each night.
All maintenance is weather dependent, the town’s Street Division stated. Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes during this time. Detour signs will be posted. Contact the the town of Boone Street Division at (828) 268-6230 for more information.
