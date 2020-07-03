BOONE — Drivers should expect intermittent lane closures on the State Farm Road bridge for maintenance work from July 6 to Aug. 17, according to the town of Boone.
The bridge is located near Furman Road and the Appalachian State University Leon Levine Hall of Health Sciences. Work will begin Monday, July 6, and will take place each day from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Bridge rehabilitation work is expected to be completed by Aug. 17, 2020. Additionally, the bridge will be closed to all traffic starting at 7 p.m. on July 10 to 6 a.m. on July 13, and then again from 7 p.m. on July 17 to 6 a.m. on July 20.
All maintenance is weather dependent, the town’s Street Division stated. Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes during this time. Detour signs will be posted.
“Thank you for your patience as we work to maintain and improve the safety and quality of our streets and bridges,” the town of Boone stated.
Contact the the town of Boone Street Division at (828) 268-6230 for more information.
