NORTH FORK — Elk Knob State Park’s boundaries within Ashe County have expanded, following the state of North Carolina’s purchase of 68.824 acres adjacent to already established state park land, according to an N.C. Parks and Recreation official.
The state purchased almost 69 acres of land near The Peak for $275,500 — about $4,003 per acre — from private landowners with residence in Zionville, according to documents recorded Aug. 5 by the Ashe County Register of Deeds office.
According to N.C. Division of Parks and Recreation Planning Program Manager Dave Head, the acreage will be added to Elk Knob State Park, contributing to more than 1,000 acres of park land on and surrounding The Peak in Ashe County, which currently has no public access.
More information will be made available regarding Elk Knob State Park and The Peak during a master planning public comment session at the Optimist Park Clubhouse in Boone from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, Head said.
The 69-acre purchase is on the western side of The Peak, near Daltons Creek Road, located off Peak Road, according to Ashe County GIS data.
