WATAUGA — Monday, Aug. 30, was International Overdose Awareness Day, and a group in Watauga County got together to hear the stories of those affected by drug addiction and remember those who have been lost to it.
Taking place virtually, the event was hosted by Mary McKinney, a marriage and family therapist who has worked with organizations like the Watauga Compassionate Community Initiative.
McKinney said that many of the people attending were likely to have had drugs or overdoses affect their lives in some way, whether it was from the loss of a loved one or the fear of losing someone.
“For those who have died by overdose, may we remember them as full and worthy people that they were, whose lives were ended early by disease,” McKinney said. “May we remember their smiles and better times and what made them unique. May we remember the strength they had to hold on for as long as they could. May we sit together in this unfathomable grief of loss, especially holding love for those whose lives will never be the same after such wrenching loss for siblings who have known a near fatal overdose. May we gratefully remember whatever intervention allowed you to stay with us from the hands of fellow drug users, good samaritans, first responders or medical personnel.”
Much of the event was spent hearing the stories of two participants who have first hand experience with what drug addictions and overdoses can do.
The first to speak was Ryan Clark, who immediately noted July 20, 2015, as the most important day of his life — the day he got clean.
“I don’t know if I was born an addict, but I know that once I used, an addict was born,” Clark said.
Clark said that while growing up, he struggled with his emotions due to the knowledge that he was adopted and that his birth mother was an addict. As he got older, he began using drugs at 13 before dropping out of school.
“Anything from meth, cocaine, pills, you name it, I was trying it,” Clark said. “Fast forward to the age of 19, I let a guy stick a needle in my arm for the first time, and shoot me up with oxycodone. I still, to this day, remember that feeling, and it was a feeling that I’d been looking forward to the whole time I’d been using drugs. Little did I know that my life was going to begin to go down the hill very fast.”
Clark said that he began to pick up criminal charges as a result of his drug habits, stealing things for money or dealing.
“I checked myself into detox and psych wards, but I never checked myself into those places to get clean,” Clark said. “I check myself in to have a place to sleep and get ready for another run.”
Clark’s addiction led to spending more than $26,000 he received as inheritance on drugs over three weeks in a motel room.
“I remember shooting shots that should’ve killed me, mixing numerous drugs together,” Clark said. “I remember begging God, asking God to pleas just let me die.”
One final stint in jail in 2015 left Clark at a crossroads with few options. He finally decided to get clean and found his calling while in the process.
“I got certified as a peer support and began working in Rutherford County,” Clark said.
He said he later became a fully licensed counselor for people with drug and alcohol issues, working to help people in the same position he was in at one point.
Also speaking was John Simmons, who detailed the effects of drug addiction on those around him.
“I lost my youngest son in 2013 to a heroin overdose,” Simmons said. “I lost my youngest sister to a prescription pill overdose in 2018. The year before, she had lost her husband to a prescription pill overdose. Here recently, on Aug. 2, I got a phone call that a very dear friend of mine, right across the state line here in Virginia, was found dead on his kitchen floor. Heroin overdose.”
Simmons, like Clark, is a former drug user who became a support specialist. He said that everyone he has known that died of an overdose was a preventable loss.
“All of these (deaths) were preventable. All of these people died alone,” Simmons said.
He said he has made it a point to give people leaving jail or treatment drugs like Naloxone and Narcan, one of his ways to help those struggling with addiction. Both act as opioid antagonists, helping to stop the effects of an overdose if taken.
“Not everybody wants what some of us have, some of us have no desire to quit using. No matter how bad we want them to,” Simmons said.
He added that in his eyes, the years of looking down on drug addicts, shunning them or ostracizing them, has made it hard to properly get them the help they need.
Simmons said that when it came time for his son’s obituary, it was suggested to him that it read that his son died peacefully in his sleep — wording that has stuck with Simmons ever since.
“We’d rally around anybody else with any other health problem, but it seems like we try to deny and put this out of our mind,” Simmons said.
Among the resources available for anyone struggling with addiction is the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s national helpline, (800) 662-4357.
Local organizations include Stepping Stone, more information on which can be found at www.steppingstoneofboone.com or by calling (828) 265-7078. Daymark Recovery Services has a 24-hour hotline at (866) 275-9552 and more information is available on their website www.daymarkrecovery.org. Also available is the women-focused organization Safe Harbor, more information can be found at www.safeharbornc.org or by calling (828) 326-7233.
“When I read obituaries and I see a 20-year-old — 30-year-olds — dying peacefully in their sleep, that’s telling me something is tragically wrong with what we’re doing,” Simmons said. “There’s no magic words. There’s nothing I can say to you This stuff goes on and it’s still going on right now. Whatever I can do, so that it doesn’t happen, I’m willing to do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.