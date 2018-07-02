BOONE — After sitting vacant for almost five years, the former Southern States Cooperative building on the corner of South Water Street and Poplar Grove Drive in Boone was demolished on Monday.
The building hasn’t been used since July 2013, when the company closed the location to focus on “high potential agricultural markets.” Southern States offered farm supplies including feed, fertilizer, plants, tools and fencing.
According to Boone Town Manager John Ward, the property owners have only applied for and received a demolition permit at this time and the town has not received any application for final approval of the space. The demolition permit was received June 25.
The owners of the property, Harrod LLC, received approval for a mixed-use Rivers Walk project in 2014, but was denied for a revised project in 2016.
According to Ward, with the demolition permit approved, the original permit Harrod received in 2014 should still be valid.
Another demolition permit will result in another downtown Boone building going down soon as the old Goodnight Brothers building in the 200 block of Howard Street has been approved for demolition, according to Ward.
The owners, Heritage LLC, have not applied for any further work on the property, Ward said.
