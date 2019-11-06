DEEP GAP — Drivers traveling southbound on U.S. 221 to merge onto U.S. 421 towards Boone can expect to see a traffic shift near the westbound exit ramp as of Wednesday, Nov. 6, according to NCDOT District Engineer Ivan Dishman.
The shift in traffic will be made in order to allow for construction on the right side of that exit ramp, Dishman said. The location where southbound drivers will be exiting will not be changed much at all, and they will end up in the same place on U.S. 421, he added.
"It shouldn't cause a lot of disruption," Dishman said.
Law enforcement was called from Ashe and Watauga counties in the morning hours of Nov. 6 to assist in the traffic shift, Ashe County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Danny Houck said. Workers were waiting for temperatures to warm up before painting traffic lines to help with directing traffic, and the shift occurred once those lines were painted, according to Dishman.
