BLACKSBURG, VA. — A mixture of snow, sleet and freezing rain is expected on Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning as part of a winter weather advisory issued by the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va.
The advisory is in effect from 7 p.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday.
"Total snow accumulations of one to three inches with locally higher amounts (are) possible and light ice accumulation," the advisory states. "Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute."
The NWS advises that motorists slow down and use caution while traveling in these conditions.
