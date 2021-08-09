HIGH COUNTRY— Residents of the High Country may have noticed a milky haze covering the summer skies recently. All over the country, smoke from wildfires in the west have swept across toward the east creating hazy days and redder sunsets. Since much of this smoke passing over the high country is well above the surface, the effect on surface level air quality has been less than one might expect.
James Sherman, a professor in the Department of Physics and Astronomy at Appalachian State University, has observed the phenomena of the smoke in the Appalachian Atmospheric Interdisciplinary Research Facilities (AppalAIR), where he manages NOAA and NASA atmospheric monitoring sites.
While the greatest amount of the transported smoke measured at the AppalAIR facilities since July 20 lies in the first 2 kilometers above the surface, significant smoke layers have been measured up to 6 kilometers above the surface, corresponding to 20 thousand feet or 4 miles. The total haze in the atmospheric column during this time has been two to four times greater than summer levels beforehand. “Smoke ejected high into the atmosphere can travel large distances,” Sherman said.
Many areas in the east received smoke from out west, but according to NASA’s Earth Observatory on July 21 indicated that many areas were receiving smoke hovering between land and 2 kilometers altitude. In the Boone area, Sherman’s instruments indicated the smoke had drifted higher than in some regions NASA had observed.
Sherman said that the AppalAIR facility is special in that it is one of only two sites in the U.S. with the NOAA and NASA instrumentation capable of measuring atmospheric aerosols (smoke, dust, haze) from surface to top of atmosphere. When it comes to observing the wildfire smoke, Sherman said that “None of our instruments here are a smoking gun,” but that by analyzing the data from multiple instruments he and his team can do the “detective work” and form conclusions. However, because the phenomena is so widespread Sherman said it was “pretty obvious” he was detecting the wildfire smoke due to national reports from the NOAA.
Data about particles in the air is collected through a variety of means at the AppalAIR facility. The instruments at the NOAA station, located at the highest point on campus near the ASU baseball field, measure various properties of aerosols drawn from a tower 110 feet above the ground into the facility. The tower is high enough to neglect local sources such as trees.
The NASA sites are located on the top floor of the Appalachian State library parking deck. A laser radar (lidar) as part of NASA’s Micro-pulsed Lidar Network (MPLNET) continuously measures laser light reflected back into a telescope by aerosols and clouds to determine their amounts at distances up to 15 kilometers (50,000 feet).
Most aerosols lie in the first few kilometers while long distance smoke can be up to 10 kilometers above the surface and clouds up to 15 kilometers. A scanning sunphotometer controlled by a robot measures the total amount of sunlight extinguished by aerosols between the top of the atmosphere and the surface, as part of NASA’s Aerosol Robotic Network (AERONET). The measurements made continuously since 2009 allow Sherman, students, and their NOAA and NASA collaborators to study long-term changes in air quality and their effects on climate.
Even though residents of the high country are witnessing the smoke in the sky, Sherman said, the levels of smoke measured near the surface to date have only been mildly elevated, with concentrations between 20-40 micrograms per cubic meter. Such levels impact air quality but are less than observed in highly-polluted cities.
Sherman said air quality in the eastern U.S. has improved over the last 20 to 25 years due to less power plant and coal emissions as well as more efficient vehicles, and the air quality alerts residents receive from the National Weather Service are only in regards to low altitude air quality, measurements of particles of pollution near ground level, and thus would not include some of the smoke blowing in from the west.
NOAA’s National Environmental Satellite Data and Information Service stated on July 15 that large wildfires out west, most notably Oregon’s Bootleg Fire which had burned at that time over 212,377 acres, are creating the quantities of smoke blowing over to the east coast.
Many factors contribute to the smoke arriving in the high country and creating hazy skies, according to Sherman. A combination of wind speed and direction, atmospheric pressure and weather had to coincide for the smoke to arrive in the mountains.
Stagnant air over Boone as well as a stint of time without rain, according to Sherman, created ideal conditions for observing and collecting data about the smoke.
“My best guess is that we’ll probably get episodes of smoke like this over the next few months,” Sherman said. As the wildfires continue, wind and weather conditions may coincide again for the smoke to return to the high country and cause similarly hazy skies.
