BLACKSBURG, Va. — The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a Small Stream Flood Advisory for Watauga and Ashe counties until 4:45 AM Thursday.
At 10:41 PM, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain that will cause small stream flooding in the advisory area. Around an inch to an inch and a half of rain has fallen across the advisory area with higher amounts along the Blue Ridge and southern Watauga County. Another inch or so of rain is possible over the next couple of hours.
Some locations that will experience flooding include...Boone...North Wilkesboro...Wilkesboro...Sparta...Jefferson...West Jefferson...and Blowing Rock.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding.
The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a Flood Watch for portions of North Carolina, southwest Virginia, and southeast West Virginia, including Watauga and Ashe counties, from Wednesday evening through Thursday morning.
Overnight, a near solid line of thunderstorms with very heavy rainfall is expected to track across the region from west to east. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches, locally more than 3 inches along the Blue Ridge, during the afternoon and overnight hours could result in flooding and/or flash flooding.
Localized flash flooding will be possible in areas of heavy rainfall, especially in steep mountainous terrain. Creeks, streams, rivers, and low-lying normally flood prone areas will be subject to flooding.
A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts.
