RALEIGH — From the right to hunt and fish to voter ID to judicial vacancies, North Carolina voters will get a chance to answer six constitutional amendment questions this November after the Republican-led North Carolina General Assembly passed the bills in its final legislative week from June 25 to 29.
“All six offer the voters significant improvements and protections to our state constitution,” Rep. Jonathan Jordan (R-Jefferson) said. “I hope that all voters will carefully consider their passage this fall. I supported each one and am confident that the voters will see the benefits as well. But in the end, it is the people’s choice whether to enact the six proposals.”
The six state constitutional questions are as follows, with voters given the option of being “for” or “against.”
- A state constitutional right to hunt, fish and harvest wildlife.
- Guaranteeing victims the right to receive timely notice of court proceedings.
- Mandating voters to provide a photo ID prior to voting.
- Change the Bipartisan State Board of Elections and Ethics Enforcement appointment power from the governor to the state legislature.
- Change the constitutional cap on the maximum allowed rate of tax on incomes from 10 to 7 percent.
- Change the way vacant judicial positions are appointed, allowing a “nonpartisan selection commission” under the state legislature to review judicial vacancies.
The six questions for N.C. voters are the most in one single election since 1970. There have been a combined six state constitutional questions since 2003, all of which have passed. The last state constitutional amendment question to fail was in 1993.
Three-fifths of legislators in each NCGA body had to approve the bills in order to put the questions on the ballot. Gov. Roy Cooper does not have a say in the bills.
With the NCGA adjourning on June 29, the body has a return date of Nov. 27 for a lame duck session. The new NCGA after the November elections will meet in January 2019.
