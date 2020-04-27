The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
April 20
ARREST: Dustin Ryan Guy, 32, of 309 Laurel Fork Road, Vilas, was arrested and charged with communicating threats. Guy was issued a $750 secured bond and an April 12 court date.
April 21
OFFENSE: An offense was reported in the 9000 block of Elk Creek Road, Deep Gap.
POSSESSION: Possession of a schedule II controlled substance was reported in the 2000 block of Penley Road, Lenoir.
April 22
ARREST: Nathan Gary Norman, 40, of 271 Norman Road Extension, Boone, was arrested and charged with larceny of a firearm. Norman was issued a $10,000 secured bond and an April 12 court date.
ARREST: China Marie Leimbach, 26, of 455 Willowdale Church Road, Vilas was arrested and charged with drug/narcotic violations. Leimbach was released on a written promise and was given an April 26 court date.
ARREST: Dalton Wade Lister, 25, no address listed, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver a schedule VI controlled substance, felony possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
April 23
ASSAULT: Aggravated assault was reported in the 300 block of Hiview Drive, Blowing Rock.
LARCENY: Larceny from a mailbox was reported in the 5000 block of Rominger Road, Banner Elk.
OFFENSE: Using a person's name to create an account was reported in the 4000 block of Shull's Mill Road, Blowing Rock.
OFFENSE: Locating a firearm on the ground was reported in the 3000 block of Junaluska Road, Boone.
April 24
BREAKING/ENTERING: Breaking and entering a building was reported in the 100 block of Antelope Run, Boone.
COMPILED BY KAYLA LASURE
