The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
May 31
ARREST: David Bruce Woodring, 54, of 598 Jones Drive, Boone, was arrested and charged with violating a domestic violence protection order. Woodring was not issued a bond. No court date was listed.
June 1
ARREST: Robert Macdonald Walters, 23, of 3936 Railroad Grade Road, Todd, was arrested and charged with failure to appear. Walters was issued a June 17 court date and was released on a written promise.
LARCENY: Larceny of an iPhone 6 was reported in the 8000 block of N.C. 105 South in Boone.
June 2
ARREST: Asan X. Sayler, 22, of 160 Lecka Lane, Banner Elk, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and no operator’s license. Sayler was released on a written promise. No court date was listed.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Breaking and entering into a building and felony larceny of an air compressor, a framing nailer, two air nailers, an air hose and a hand tool were reported in the 5000 block of Old 421 South in Deep Gap.
LARCENY: Larceny of vehicle parts was reported in the 100 block of Johns Lane in Zionville.
June 3
ARRESTED: Ladonna Marie Adcox, 25, of 2326 Germantown Road, Moravian Falls, was arrested and charged with failure to appear, larceny of a dog and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Adcox was issued a $3,600 secured bond and a June 16 court date.
ARREST: Thomas Arthur Slettvet II, 31, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with failure to appear. Slettvet was issued a $5,000 secured bond and a July 1 court date.
BREAKINNG OR ENTERING: Breaking or entering was reported in the 200 block of Houston Harmon Road in Sugar Grove.
June 4
ARREST: Amadeo Arturo Escobar, 28, of 236 Martin Lane, Boone, was arrested on an order for arrest on a no operator’s license charge. Escobar was issued a $300 secured bond and a July 1 court date.
ARREST: Tyler Franklin Townsend, 25, of Vanderpool Campground, Zionville, was arrested and charged with injury to real property. Townsend was issued a July 1 court date and was released on a written promise.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Breaking and entering into a building and larceny after breaking and entering of three chainsaws and an air compressor were reported in the 100 block of John T Drive in Sugar Grove.
LARCENY: Larceny after breaking and entering of two TVs was reported in the 9000 block of N.C. 105 in Banner Elk.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of a 1976 GMC rollback truck was reported in the 100 block of Johns Lane in Zionville.
June 5
ARREST: Mekiah Shyanne Pulley, 21, of 303 Linda Lane, Vilas, was arrested on an order for arrest on five counts of violation of a court order. Pulley was issued a $56,000 secured bond and a June 15 court date.
ARREST: Christie Leann Roberts, 36, of 4991 Elk Creek Road, Deep Gap, was arrested and charged with failure to pay child support. Roberts was issued a $518 secured bond. No court date was listed.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of a garage door was reported in the 100 block of Aho Road in Blowing Rock.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Breaking and entering into a building, injury to a roll-up door and larceny after breaking and entering of an air compressor was reported in the 300 block of Snyder Branch Road in Todd.
June 6
ARREST: Deahanne Woodring, 46, of 598 Jones Drive, Boone, was arrested and charged with violating a domestic violence protection order. Woodring was issued a June 30 court date. No bond amount was listed.
ARREST: Jane Miller Arnette, 59, of 3228 Wildcat Road, Deep Gap, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine. Arnette was issued a $3,000 secured bond and an Aug. 13 court date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.