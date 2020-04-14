The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
April 7
ARREST: Jonathan Tyrone Tatum, 21, of 5200 N.C. 105 S., Apt. 2, Banner Elk, was arrested and charged with drug/narcotic violations. Tatum was issued a $5,000 unsecured bond and a June 12 court date.
BREAKING/ENTERING: Misdemeanor breaking or entering was reported in the 600 block of Old Tweetsie Road, Vilas.
April 9
ARREST: Robert John Nilles Jr., 50, of 4701 Elk Creek Road, Deep Gap, was arrested and charged with possession of a stolen firearm. Nilles was issued a May 1 court date. No bond amount was listed.
BREAKING/ENTERING: Breaking and entering a home after being evicted was reported in the 100 block of Boulder Ridge Drive, Boone.
THEFT: Theft of two shotguns and $1,000 worth of ammunition from a building was reported in the 300 block of Leon Coffey Road, Blowing Rock.
LARCENY: Larceny of a wallet, debit/credit cards and $200 was reported in the 100 block of Paul Critcher Drive, Boone.
April 10
THEFT: Motor vehicle theft of a Toyota Sienna was reported in the 5000 block of U.S. 421 North, Vilas.
BREAKING/ENTERING: Breaking and entering a garage was reported in the 1000 block of Old Bristol Road, Boone.
COMPILED BY KAYLA LASURE
