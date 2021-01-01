The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Dec. 18
ARREST: Kyle Jesse Watkins, 34, of 298 Basswood Road, Banner Elk, was arrested and charged with driving while impaired, driving while license revoked and an order for arrest on a speeding charge. Watkins was released on a written promise and issued a Jan. 28, 2021, court date.
Dec. 21
ARREST: Hannah Ruby Greer, 19, of 209 Miller Ridge Road, Todd, was arrested and charged with simple assault. Greer was released on a written promise and issued a Jan. 28, 2021, court date.
ARREST: Robin Leigh Watts, 30, of 512 Guy Ford Road, Sugar Grove, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Watts was issued a $10,000 secured bond and a Jan. 28, 2021, court date.
Dec. 22
ARREST: Brenda Gail Rangel, 60, of 644 Clint Norris Road, Boone, was arrested on a criminal summons on a simple assault charge. Rangel was issued a Jan. 25, 2021, court date. No bond was listed.
ARREST: Desiree Lynn Aparicio, 33, of 123 Lynn Hill Road, Unit 1, Boone, was arrested on a criminal summons on a simple assault charge. Aparicio was issued a Jan. 26, 2021, court date. No bond was listed.
Dec. 23
ARREST: Shelia Roxanne Potter, 33, of 997 Snyder Branch Road, Todd, was arrested and charged with simple assault/assault and battery/participating in simple assault, injury to personal property and injury to real property. Potter was issued a $5,000 secured bond and a Jan. 26, 2021, court date.
FRAUD: Credit card/automatic teller machine fraud was reported in the 100 block of Poplar Creek Estates Drive, Todd.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Felony fleeing or eluding, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia were reported in the area of Browns Chapel Road and Buckshot Circle, Boone.
BREAKING AND ENTERING: Breaking and entering a building was reported in the 300 block of N.C. 105, Boone.
Dec. 24
ARREST: Matthew Shane Harris, 31, of 132 Arnald Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with no operator’s license and failure to stop-steady red light. Harris was issued a $300 secured bond and a Jan. 26, 2021, court date.
ARREST: Justin Allen Higgins, 31, of 219 Washington Ave., North Wilkesboro, was arrested and charged with driving while impaired, careless and reckless driving, failure to notify carrying concealed and possessing and carrying concealed after consuming alcohol. No bond amount or court date were listed.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Damage to a truck was reported in the 1000 block of N.C. 105, Boone.
DEATH: An unattended death was reported in the 600 block of Little Creek Road, Todd.
Dec. 25
ARREST: Ethan Paul Ward, 31, of 148 Albert Tester Road, Sugar Grove, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of up to one-half ounces of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Ward was issued a $5,000 secured bond and a Feb. 8, 2021, court date.
ARREST: Sean Patrick McGlothlin, 45, of 970 Laurel Branch Road, Vilas, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. McGlothlin was released on a written promise and issued a Jan. 26, 2021, court date.
ARREST: Kyle Patrick Cheek, 20, of 7693 U.S. 421 North, Zionville, was arrested and charged with assault on a female. Cheek was issued a $5,000 secured bond and a Jan. 26, 2021, court date.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Breaking and entering a building and larceny of a pocketbook, cards, IDs and cash were reported in the 400 block of Hopewell Church Road, Boone.
DEATH: An unattended death was reported in the 3000 block of Hardin Road, Boone.
Dec. 27
ARREST: Carl George Pugliese, 56, of 556 Mabel School Road, Zionville, was arrested and charged with felony fleeing to elude, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule II controlled substance and possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana. Pugliese was issued a $90,000 secured bond and a Feb. 8, 2021, court date.
Dec. 28
ARREST: Michael David Long, 26, was arrested and charged with assaulting a government official/employee, resisting a public officer and orders for arrests on charges of resisting a public officer, second-degree trespassing and misdemeanor larceny. Long was issued an $11,000 secured bond and a Jan. 29, 2021, court date.
Dec. 29
ARREST: Amber Nicole Church, 25, of 10368 U.S. 421 West, Ferguson, was arrested and charged with simple possession of a schedule III controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle. Church was issued a $3,000 secured bond and a Feb. 8, 2021, court date.
UNAUTHORIZED USE: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 100 block of Hidden Treasures, Boone.
