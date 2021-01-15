The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Jan. 2
ARREST: Lauren Michelle Bethea, 34, of 703 Shelby Road, Greensboro, was arrested and charged with failure to appear. Bethea was issued a Feb. 18 court date and a $20,000 secured bond.
Jan. 4
ARREST: Jimmy Ray Lewis, 53, of 2137 Parker Eller Road, Lansing, was arrested on a criminal summons. No bond amount or court date were listed.
Jan. 5
ARREST: Alis Burge, 20, of 40 Sanders Road, Wilmington, was arrested on an order for arrest on a larceny charge. Burge was issued a Feb. 11 court date and a $100 secured bond.
ARREST: Loretta Wagner, 67, of 206 North Pinnacle Ridge, Beech Mountain, was arrested and charged with communicating threats. Wagner was issued a Feb. 8 court date and was not issued a bond.
ARREST: Abigail Grubb, 20, of 187 Cecil Miller Road, Apt. 111, Boone, was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. No bond amount or court date were listed.
THREATS: Communicating threats was reported in the 100 block of Mountain Song Road in Blowing Rock.
Jan. 6
ARREST: Greta Kay Millington, 58, of 160 Meadowview Hill Drive, Apt. 104, Boone, was arrested on orders for arrest for no operator’s license and an expired tag. Millington was issued a Feb. 23 court date and a $500 secured bond.
ARREST: Erin Irene Street, 30, of 4435 Calico Road, Apt. 2, Lenoir, was arrested on an order for arrest for driving while license revoked. Street was issued a Jan. 7 court date and a $10,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Pablo Bonilla-Ventura, 33, of 261 Fairplains Ridge Road, North Wilkesboro, was arrested and charged with driving while impaired. Bonilla-Ventura was issued a Feb. 23 court date and released on a written promise.
BREAKING AND ENTERING: Breaking and entering was reported in the 100 block of Darby Court in Boone.
Jan. 7
ARREST: Deanna Michelle Ingram, 35, of 376 Goldie Crawford Road, Kingsport, Tenn., was arrested and charged with providing fictitious information to an officer. Ingram was issued a Feb. 23 court date and a $500 secured bond.
ARREST: Brandon Harold Burkett, 30, of 5351 N.C. 194 South, Banner Elk, was arrested and charged with violating a domestic violence protection order and a probation violation. Burkett was issued a Feb. 26 court date and a $10,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Jessie Kenneth Huffman, 34, of 4991 Elk Creek Road, Deep Gap, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license revoked and fictitious registration plate. Huffman was issued a Jan. 13 court date and was not given a bond.
Jan. 8
ARREST: Lisa Holley Holden, 51, of 8173 Old U.S. 421, Zionville, was arrested on an order for arrest for a felony probation violation. Holden was issued a Jan. 19 court date and a $10,000 secured bond.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Trespass of real property and assault with a deadly weapon were reported in the 800 block of Mountain Dale Road in Vilas.
Jan. 9
ARREST: Ian Michael Crawford, 31, of 217 Edgecliff Lane, apt. 5, Boone, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine. Crawford was issued a Feb. 23 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Richard Gerald McDade, 71, of 516 Mosely Mountain Road, Blowing Rock, was arrested and charged with two counts of assault by pointing a gun. McDade was issued a Feb. 23 court date and released on a written promise.
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 1000 block of Tater Hill Road in Zionville.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Breaking and entering, destruction/damage/vandalism of property and theft of a TV, record player, clock, lantern and tools was reported in the 9000 block of Elk Creek Road in Deep Gap.
LARCENY: Larceny of a record player, TV, hiking boots and clothing was reported in the 600 block of Moretz Road in Boone.
Compiled by Ian Taylor
Jan. 10
ARREST: Kevin Charles Payne, 44, of 135 Lovette Homes Street, Millers Creek, was arrested and charged with failure to appear. Payne was issued a Feb. 10 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
RECOVERED PROPERTY: Recovered property of a handgun was reported in the 400 block of Ridge Haven Parkway in Banner Elk.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Breaking and entering, destruction/damage/vandalism of property and felony larceny of $50 was reported in the 100 block of Aho Road in Blowing Rock.
