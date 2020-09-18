The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Sept. 8
ARREST: Kevin Jason Ferguson, 46, of 493 Die Leaf Road, Hampton, Tenn., was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked, fictitious info and an order for arrest on a misdemeanor charge. Ferguson was issued a $1,750 secured bond and an Oct. 22 court date.
ARREST: Brittany Nichole Settle, 29, of 2606 Country Clue, Wilkesboro, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine. Settle was issued a $3,000 secured bond and an Oct. 22 court date.
Sept. 11
ARREST: David Thomas Matthews, 37, of 1846 Forrest Grove Road, Vilas, was arrested and charged with felony fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, probation violation and order for arrest on a DWI charge. Matthews was issued a $45,000 secured bond and an Oct. 22 court date.
Sept. 12
ARREST: Jamie Paul Miller Jr., 21, of 113 McNabb Lane, Boone, was arrested and charged with first-degree statutory sex offense and indecent liberties with a child. Miller was issued a $500,000 secured bond and an Oct. 22 court date.
ARREST: Dustin Corral Jones, 28, of 841 Trivette Circle, Sugar Grove, was arrested and charged with a felony offense. Jones was issued a $5,000 secured bond and a Dec. 22 court date.
ARREST: William Thomas Smith, 41, of 142 Swamp Box Road, Boone, was arrested on an order for arrest on three counts of failure to pay child support. Smith was issued a $400 secured bond and an Oct. 21 court date.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Damage to a wooden post and sign was reported in the 400 block of Mabel School Road, Zionville.
Sept. 13
ARREST: Nathan Gary Norman, 40, of 271 Norman Road Extension, Boone, was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked non-impaired revocation. Norman was issued a $500 secured bond and an Oct. 22 court date.
ARREST: Ethan Paul Ward, 31, of 148 Albert Tester Road, Sugar Grove, was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked, driving/allowing a registration plate to not be displayed and operating a vehicle with no insurance. Ward was issued a $2,000 secured bond and a Sept. 14 court date.
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of a motorcycle cover was reported in the 100 block of Fall View Lane, Boone.
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of a fence was reported in the 200 block of Clyde Townsend Road, Boone.
Sept. 14
VEHICLE CHASE: A vehicle chase was reported in the 1000 block of U.S. 221 N., Deep Gap.
