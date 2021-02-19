The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Feb. 8
ARREST: Jennifer Marie Lewis, 34, of 42 Webb Hollow Road, Newland, was arrested and charged with breaking and entering. Lewis was issued a March 23 court date and a $10,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Brianna Gail Arnold, 21, of 322 Clawson St., Apt. 302, Boone, was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked. Arnold was issued a March 23 court date and a $2,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Vergil Lee Hardy, 42, of 10221 N.C. 105 S., Banner Elk, was arrested and charged with second-degree trespassing. Hardy was issued a March 23 court date. No bond amount was listed.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Larceny of an excavator bucket and destruction/damage/vandalism of property were reported. No address was listed.
OVERDOSE: An overdose was reported in the 100 block of Hidden Trail in Vilas.
BREAKING AND ENTERING: Breaking and entering into a building was reported in the 4000 block of N.C. 105 South in Vilas.
Feb. 9
ARREST: Martin Michael Akins, 27, of 361 Kilarney Drive, Durham, was arrested on orders for arrest for simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of a schedule II controlled substance and simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance. Akins was issued a March 4 court date and was released on a written promise.
ARREST: Michael David Long, 26, no address listed, was arrested on warrants for arrest for second-degree trespassing and injury to personal property. Long was issued a March 23 court date and a $500 secured bond.
ARREST: Thomas Arthur Slettvet II, 31, of 231 Dark Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with a domestic violence protection order violation. Slettvet was issued a March 23 court date. Slettvet was not given a bond.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Damage to property was reported in the 2000 block of Broadstone Road in Banner Elk.
LARCENY: Larceny of money was reported in the 200 block of Fox Run Ridge Drive in Blowing Rock.
Feb. 10
ARREST: Christopher Robert Calloway, 50, of 131 Martin Lane, Boone, was arrested on a warrant service. Calloway was issued a Feb. 24 court date and was not given a bond.
THEFT: Identity theft was reported in the 300 block of Willy Austin Road in Blowing Rock.
Feb. 11
ARREST: Diane Marie Griggs, 54, of 197 W. Court St., Apt. 8, Marion, was arrested and charged with fleeing to elude, reckless driving to endanger and resisting a public officer. Griggs was issued a March 23 court date and a $20,000 secured bond.
Feb. 12
ARREST: Melissa Ann Johnson, 36, of 2902 Rough And Ready Road, Whiteville, was arrested and charged with failure to appear in court. Johnson was issued a March 10 court date and a $3,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Christian Robert Durden, 25, of 192 Fieldstream Drive, Apt. 11, Boone, was arrested on an order for arrest for driving while license revoked. Durden was issued an April 1 court date and a $1,500 secured bond.
FALSE PRETENSES: False pretenses/swindle/confidence game of a wifi system was reported in the 400 block of Timber Creek Drive in Blowing Rock.
LARCENY: Felony larceny of a tablet was reported in the 200 block of Rayfield Drive in Boone.
FALSE PRETENSES: Obtaining a credit/debit card under false pretenses was reported in the 700 block of Pine Hill Road in Boone.
Feb. 13
ARREST: Stana Diane Coffey, 45, of 2631 Old U.S. 421, Vilas, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and carrying a concealed weapon after consuming alcohol. Coffey was issued March 23 court date and was released on a written promise.
ARREST: Brendon J. Willy, 32, of 3826 Fellowship Ave., The Villages, Fla., was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. No court date or bond amount was listed.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Felony larceny, possession of stolen goods and assault by pointing a gun were reported in the 200 block of Hickory Lane in Boone.
Feb. 14
THEFT: Larceny of a Dodge/Ram 1500 truck was reported in the 200 block of Ray Hamby Lane in Deep Gap.
CALL: A call for service was reported in the 700 block of Old Hartley Road in Banner Elk.
THEFT: Larceny of two stimulus checks was reported in the 100 block of Hobert South Road in Zionville.
