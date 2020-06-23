The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
June 15
ARREST: Russell Jack Brown, 18, of 501 Modock Road, Trade, Tenn., was arrested on an order for arrest on a misdemeanor charge. Brown was issued a $1,000 secured bond and an Aug. 13 court date.
ARREST: Duane Eric Danner Sr., 56, of 9591 U.S. 421 N., Zionville, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor probation violation.
June 16
ARREST: Taylor Dawn Jordan, 21, of 2256 Antioch Road, Mountain City, Tenn., was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting a public officer. Jordan was issued a $31,000 secured bond and an Aug. 28 court date.
FLEED/ELUDE: Flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle was reported in the 100 block of Sunset Drive, Blowing Rock.
FRAUD: Credit card/automatic teller machine fraud was reported in the 100 block of Hodges Gap Road, Boone.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 100 block of Nile Park Drive, Blowing Rock.
June 17
ARREST: Brandy Nave, 34, of 138 Poga Road, Butler, Tenn., was arrested and charged with failure to appear on a driving while license revoked charge. Nave was issued a $1,000 secured bond and a July 31 court date.
ARREST: Thomas Burns Shelley III, 36, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested on two counts of failure to appear on a driving while license revoked charge. Shelley was issued a $3,000 secured bond and a Sept. 17 court date.
ARREST: Grayson Joseph Woods, 38, of 7974 Elk Creek Darby Road, Ferguson, was arrested and charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Woods was given a July 9 court date. No bond amount was listed.
June 18
ARREST: Phillip Westwarren McClamroch, 31, of 569 Earnest Brown Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked not impaired revocation. McClamroch was issued a $1,000 secured bond and a Sept. 18 court date.
June 19
ARREST: Stephanie Nicole Chambers, 38, of 600 Greer Lane, Apt. 4, Boone, was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked. Chambers was issued a $1,500 secured bond and an Aug. 28 court date.
THEFT: Theft of two construction signs and a camera from a building was reported in the 100 block of Autumn Blaze Trail, Blowing Rock.
June 20
ARREST: Kimberly Ashley Green, 37, of 762 Clint Norris Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with DWI. Green was released on a written promise and was given an Aug. 28 court date.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Damage to a window was reported in the 300 block of Sorrento Falls Road, Blowing Rock.
THEFT: Theft of an iPad, backpack and a camera lens from a building was reported in the 700 block of Pottertown Road, Todd.
June 21
ARREST: James Eddie Pulley, 36, of 1251 Brookshire Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with breaking and entering. Pulley was issued a $10,000 secured bond and an Aug. 27 court date.
ARREST: George Nicholas Foster, 30, of 515 Junaluska Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with assault on a child. Foster was issued a $5,000 secured bond and an Aug. 28 court date.
ARREST: Garry Joseph Cox, 42, of 283 Tyler Lane, Boone, was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of fictitious/altered title/registration card/tag and expired registration card/tag. Cox was issued a $5,000 secured bond and an Aug. 28 court date.
ARREST: Stephanie Dawn Bowey, 40, of 4701 Elk Creek Road, Deep Gap, was arrested and charged with expired registration/tag, operating a vehicle with no insurance and aiding and abetting driving while license revoked not impaired revocation. Bowey was issued a $1,500 secured bond and an Aug. 28 court date.
BREAKING/ENTERING: Breaking/entering a building was reported in the 300 block of Moss Hill Road, Boone.
LARCENY: Misdemeanor larceny of a TV Firestick and a lightbulb camera was reported in the 100 block of McKinley Hill, Sugar Grove.
June 22
ARREST: Jonathan Brian Collins, 38, of 119 McNabb Lane, Boone, was arrested and charged with a noise ordinance violation. Collins was issued an Aug. 28 court date. No bond amount was listed.
POSSESSION: Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported in the 2000 block of Old U.S. 421 South, Boone.
